Repligen, Bio-Rad, life sciences tool makers down after Sartorius says COVID demand slows

Oct. 19, 2022 1:53 PM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR), TMO, BIO, RGENSARTFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

female lab technician doing research with a microscope in the lab. coronavirus

appledesign

  • Life Sciences tool makers including Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) are down in Wednesday trading after competitor Sartorius (OTCPK:SARTF) said it was seeing "a swift normalization of demand following two years influenced by strong special effects due to the pandemic."
  • Sartorius (OTCPK:SARTF) reported Q3 2022 results in which revenue beat expectations.
  • The comments from Sartorius CEO Joachim Kreuzburg seems to have spooked peers as Repligen (RGEN) is down ~13% and Bio-Rad is off 6%.
  • Others in the life sciences tool business that are also impacted include Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and Danaher (NYSE:DHR), both down ~4%.
