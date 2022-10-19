AT&T (NYSE:T) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.

The company took flak for its Q2 report, in which it cut free cash flow guidance citing the specter of customers delaying bill payments. In an interview with Seeking Alpha, Investor Relations Director Amir Rozwadowski said that one of the factors affecting AT&T's (T) cash flow was its investments in promotions and acquiring new subscribers.

Wall Street will be focused on subscriber growth amid concerns that it may be slowing down despite promotions. Enterprise consumers, which account for a larger chunk of AT&T's results than rivals, may also see a slowdown with IT budgets likely under pressure in the current macroeconomic conditions.

BofA said Street consensus on the telecom company's postpaid phone net additions is too low, with AT&T to benefit from a larger pool of service switchers and promotional activity.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-29.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.86B (-25.2% Y/Y).

Shares of the communications giant have significantly underperformed the market on a 5-year basis. However, lately, AT&T has actually held up well compared to the broader averages, slightly outperforming the S&P in 2022.

Ahead of Q3 results, AT&T was awarded a $119M networks deal with Customs and Border Protection and maintained its sizable dividend. According to a survey of 31 analysts in the past 90 days, a Hold rating is the consensus on the Street.

Over the last 2 years, AT&T has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.