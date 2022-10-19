Tenet Healthcare Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $1.22 (-38.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $4.8B (-1.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, THC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward revisions.

