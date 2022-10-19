GE Healthcare, AMC Health team up to provide remote patient monitoring solution
Oct. 19, 2022 1:58 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- GE's (NYSE:GE) GE Healthcare and AMC Health are collaborating to help clinicians offer a remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution to patients with chronic and post-acute care at home.
- The companies on Wednesday said that combining GE Healthcare’s acute patient monitoring capabilities in the hospital setting and AMC's expertise in RPM solutions will extend the continuum of non-acute care for patients after being discharged from the hospital.
- The companies noted that they ultimately aim to collaborate to integrate hospital data and home data into the Edison Health database (part of GE Healthcare's Edison Health platform) so that hospitals can monitor patients post discharge, from home, as well.
Comments