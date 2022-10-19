Western Alliance Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETWestern Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $2.61 (+13.5% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $687.13M (+25.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, WAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward revision.

