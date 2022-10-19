Booker again pushes for easier access to psychedelics for terminally ill patients
Oct. 19, 2022 2:40 PM ETCOMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS), CYBN, MNMD, ATAIBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is again pushing for easier access to psychedelic drugs, including psilocybin, the active psychedelic compound in "magic mushrooms," and MDMA, for terminally ill patients.
- In July, Booker and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) introduced legislation to clarify that the Right to Try Act allows for access to some psychedelics and cannabis. Companion legislation was also filed in the House.
- In a video posted to Twitter, Booker said that psilocybin and MDMA particularly "are showing incredible results for helping people with PTSD, with trauma, even with anxiety and depression."
- Several companies are examining psychedelics for mental health disorders, including COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), Cybin (NYSE:CYBN), atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI), and MindMed (NASDAQ:MNMD).
- Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Tobin is bullish on atai Life Sciences (ATAI).
Comments (2)