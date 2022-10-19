Booker again pushes for easier access to psychedelics for terminally ill patients

Oct. 19, 2022

  • Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is again pushing for easier access to psychedelic drugs, including psilocybin, the active psychedelic compound in "magic mushrooms," and MDMA, for terminally ill patients.
  • In July, Booker and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) introduced legislation to clarify that the Right to Try Act allows for access to some psychedelics and cannabis. Companion legislation was also filed in the House.
  • In a video posted to Twitter, Booker said that psilocybin and MDMA particularly "are showing incredible results for helping people with PTSD, with trauma, even with anxiety and depression."
  • Several companies are examining psychedelics for mental health disorders, including COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), Cybin (NYSE:CYBN), atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI), and MindMed (NASDAQ:MNMD).
