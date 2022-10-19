MAA chief operations officer to retire
Oct. 19, 2022 2:40 PM ETMid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MAA (NYSE:MAA) announced the planned retirement of Thomas L. Grimes, Jr., Executive VP and COO, effective December 31, 2022.
- Mr. Grimes initially joined MAA as part of the company's manager trainee program and subsequently served in a number of leadership roles, including serving as a member of the executive leadership team for the past 11 years.
- Company also announced that Amber Fairbanks has been promoted to a new leadership role as Executive VP of Property Management.
- Tim Argo, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy and Analysis Officer will assume responsibility for MAA's Asset Management operations.
