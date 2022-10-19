MAA chief operations officer to retire

  • MAA (NYSE:MAA) announced the planned retirement of Thomas L. Grimes, Jr., Executive VP and COO, effective December 31, 2022. 
  • Mr. Grimes initially joined MAA as part of the company's manager trainee program and subsequently served in a number of leadership roles, including serving as a member of the executive leadership team for the past 11 years.
  • Company also announced that Amber Fairbanks has been promoted to a new leadership role as Executive VP of Property Management. 
  • Tim Argo, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy and Analysis Officer will assume responsibility for MAA's Asset Management operations.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.