Union Pacific Q3 preview: Will earnings drive past estimates on easier volume comps?

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Oct. 20, before market open.

Consensus EPS estimate is $3.07 and consensus revenue estimate is $6.41B (+15.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, UNP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions.

UBS is positive on the rails sector ahead of earnings as the fuel benefit to operating income could be 2-3x larger than the tailwind seen in Q2.

Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific (UNP) to Buy as it believes rail service has been improving amid rebound in hiring and volumes.

Deutsche Bank believes Union Pacific (UNP) is a promising short-term trade opportunity, given easier comparisons that should allow for strong headline volume growth.

On the other hand, Bernstein is no longer bullish on Union Pacific (UNP) amid concerns over weaker volumes, moderation in pricing tailwinds and elevated inflation. But it expects Q3 results to remain strong.

Daiwa downgraded the company to Neutral, warning that its earnings estimates and current valuations largely reflect above-industry revenue growth potential.

SA contributor Geoff Considine is bullish on Union Pacific (UNP) due to its improved valuation and its management navigating labor issues, fuel costs, high inflation and lower U.S. rail volumes.

Recent news:

Railway workers and companies last month reached a tentative labor deal that would avert a nationwide strike.

Union Pacific (UNP) stock sank despite the firm's results topping estimates as investors remained concerned over efficiency, which was impacted by higher fuel prices.

Shares of Union Pacific (UNP) slid 19.3% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 and Dow Jones US Railroads indexes by a narrow margin.