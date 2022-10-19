Wall Street’s obsession with ESG-based ETFs is no secret. Despite rough performances in 2022, fund companies continue to mint offerings promising a focus on environmental, social and governance concerns in investing.

But while the label "ESG" promises a three-pronged approach to sustainable investing, only one part of this gets most of the attention. According to newly released data, offerings in this sector have almost exclusively focused on the “E” part and have forgotten about the “S" and the "G.”

Qontigo noted in a research report that as of August, 346B euros were invested in passive ESG ETFs listed across the world. Of that figure, 53% went towards general ESG funds, while 45% of the flows were allocated towards environmental ETFs.

At the same time, only 1.9% of the investment went to social products and less than 1% went to governance funds. See a breakdown below:

The uneven flows in the ESG arena outlines where investors and asset managers have emphasized priorities. Furthermore, the data show that social and corporate governance represent a minimal concern compared to the climate.

Axel Lomholt, Chief Product Officer at Qontigo, stated: “While it may be no surprise that climate concerns are at the front of responsible investors’ and regulators’ minds, we should take note of how little at all is being earmarked for other key areas beyond environmental.”

Below are a handful of some of the markets popular ESG-related exchange traded funds along with their year-to-date price action:

(ERTH) -32.2%, (ACES) -23.7%, (FRNW) -22.1%, (KGRN) -42.9%, (GBLD) -33.9%, (NASDAQ:ICLN) -17%, (NYSEARCA:TAN) -16.6%, (WNDY) -29.7%, (CTEC) -27.2%, (RAYS) -18%, (CTEX), (FAN) -26.8%, (ESGU), (ESGV) -27.3%, and (EFIV) -22.6%.

None of the funds listed above have been able to outperform the traditional Dow Jones (DJI) or its mirroring SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA). These have both fallen 16.3% in 2022 -- about half the decline seen in funds like ERTH and GBLD.

While the sector has generally outperformed the general market, fund managers have continued to push out new ESG offerings. One Bloomberg study conducted earlier this year showed that the pace of launches of ESG ETFs in 2022 was more than double what was seen during the same timeframe in the previous year.

In other green energy related news, the White House administration is set to announce $2.8B in grants to boost domestic production of EV batteries and strengthen critical mineral supply chains.