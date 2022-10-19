PTC selloff is overdone, Cantor says after pause in Huntington's disease trial
Oct. 19, 2022 3:07 PM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)RHHBY, RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Cantor Fitzgerald was quick to defend PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) after the rare disease-focused biotech announced Tuesday a pause in enrollment in its Phase 2 PIVOT-HD trial for Huntington's disease candidate PTC518 in the U.S.
- The enrollment in the global trial designed to test up to three dose levels of PTC518 came to a halt as the FDA requested additional clinical data before moving to higher doses, Cantor analyst Kristen Kluska pointed out.
- Citing a discussion with the management, Kluska highlighted the company's view that the event was not a clinical hold, and PTCT expects to resume enrollment following initial data from the patients who are part of the ex-U.S. trial sites.
- The analyst, reiterating the Overweight rating and $69 per share target on the stock, argues that the selloff indicated a buying opportunity "as there are no specific issues at risk here."
- On Tuesday, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF), PTCT's partner for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) therapy Evrysdi reported CHF 793M in sales for the treatment in Q3 2022, which Barclays noted should be neutral to the U.S. biotech.
