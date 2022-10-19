Martin Midstream unveils JV to produce electronic level sulfuric acid

Oct. 19, 2022 2:17 PM ETMartin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Storage tank of liquid chemical and petrochemical product tank, Aerial view at night. Hong Kong

CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) +3.1% in Wednesday's trading after launching its DSM Semichem joint venture with Samsung C&T America and Dongjin USA to produce and distribute sulfuric acid for electronic components production.

The petroleum processing and storage company will own a 10% minority stake in the JV and will be the exclusive feedstock provider to the electronic level sulfuric acid production facility in addition to providing shipping services for customers.

Assuming ~$20M in growth capital spending, Martin Midstream (MMLP) said it expects to realize $5M-$6M in annual distributable cash flow from its interest in DSM and improvements to existing assets; it estimates start-up for the ELSA facility in Q1 2024.

Martin Midstream Partners' (MMLP) common units could be worth close to $7/unit "if it can deal with its debt maturities and avoid dilution," Elephant Analytics writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

