Green Thumb in pact with Circle K to open cannabis dispensaries in Florida
Oct. 19, 2022 3:31 PM ETGreen Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. Multi-State Operator Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) announced Wednesday a lease agreement with the convenience store operator Circle K to expand its medical cannabis business in Florida.
- The exclusive partnership permits GTBIF to lease space from Circle K in the Sunshine State, where the retailer operates about 600 stores.
- Accordingly, from 2023, the company plans to open approximately 10 “RISE Express” dispensaries next to various Circle K locations in Florida.
- “The opening of RISE Express stores at Circle K locations is a game-changer. Convenience is a strong channel in retail, and people want more access to cannabis,” the founder and chief executive of Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) Ben Kovler remarked.
