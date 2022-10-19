Green Thumb in pact with Circle K to open cannabis dispensaries in Florida

Oct. 19, 2022 3:31 PM ETGreen Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Cannabis green leaves in medical plus sign emblem frame on white background.

Amax Photo

  • The U.S. Multi-State Operator Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) announced Wednesday a lease agreement with the convenience store operator Circle K to expand its medical cannabis business in Florida.
  • The exclusive partnership permits GTBIF to lease space from Circle K in the Sunshine State, where the retailer operates about 600 stores.
  • Accordingly, from 2023, the company plans to open approximately 10 “RISE Express” dispensaries next to various Circle K locations in Florida.
  • “The opening of RISE Express stores at Circle K locations is a game-changer. Convenience is a strong channel in retail, and people want more access to cannabis,” the founder and chief executive of Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) Ben Kovler remarked.
