Vizio rises even as ITC investigates it over potential patent violations

Oct. 19, 2022 3:33 PM ETVIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Fueled By Consumer Goods, U.S. Trade Deficit Reached Record Level In 2021

Scott Olson

  • Vizio Holding (NYSE:VZIO) shares rose on Wednesday even as the U.S. International Trade Commission said it was investigating the consumer electronics company over potential patent violations.
  • The announcement, filed with the ITC on September 15 by Japan's Maxell, alleges that section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 was violated.
  • Specifically, four patents were alleged to be violated, according to the release.
  • Vizio Holding (VZIO) shares gained more than 1% to $10.49 in late trading.
  • Earlier this month, Vizio (VZIO) said it had closed its upfronts with more than $200M in commitments from a number of different advertisers.

Comments (1)

