Building-product stocks slump as mortgage applications hit 25-year low
Oct. 19, 2022 3:37 PM ETThe AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), CSL, FBHS, HAYW, JELD, SWIM, SWK, TREXBy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor
Makers of building products fell Wednesday as housing starts slumped and mortgage applications hit a 25-year low.
Applications slid for a fourth straight month, pressured by rising costs of borrowing money to buy a home. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.94% for the week from 6.81%, also dampening refinancing activity.
Meanwhile, housing starts declined more than previously estimated in September. The gauge of new home construction fell 8.1% from the prior month to a rate of 1.439 million, below the consensus estimate of 1.475 million.
Azek (NYSE:AZEK) hit a 52-week low of $15.19 a share, also the lowest price since going public in mid-2020.
|% change Oct. 19, 3:34 p.m. ET
|Azek (AZEK)
|-6.9%
|Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)
|-2.0%
|Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)
|-4.7%
|Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW)
|-5.3%
|Jeld-Wen Holding (NYSE:JELD)
|-7.1%
|Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)
|-7.8%
|Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)
|-3.8%
|Trex (NYSE:TREX)
|-10.3%
