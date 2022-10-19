Makers of building products fell Wednesday as housing starts slumped and mortgage applications hit a 25-year low.

Applications slid for a fourth straight month, pressured by rising costs of borrowing money to buy a home. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.94% for the week from 6.81%, also dampening refinancing activity.

Meanwhile, housing starts declined more than previously estimated in September. The gauge of new home construction fell 8.1% from the prior month to a rate of 1.439 million, below the consensus estimate of 1.475 million.

Azek (NYSE:AZEK) hit a 52-week low of $15.19 a share, also the lowest price since going public in mid-2020.