Blackstone Q3 earnings decline amid market turbulence but still beat consensus

Oct. 20, 2022 7:30 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Blackstone hedge fund.

Roman Tiraspolsky

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Q3 earnings slipped from the previous quarter as volatile markets damped M&A activity, the world's largest private equity firm said Thursday. Investment performance in the firm's private equity business declined, while investments in its credit strategies performed the best.

Still, Q3 distributable EPS of $1.06 topped the $1.00 consensus as it dropped from $1.49 in Q2 and from $1.28 in Q3 2021. Blackstone (BX) shares gained 0.9% in Thursday premarket trading.

"We protected client capital during a period of extreme market turbulence as we have through many challenging cycles in our history," said Chairman and CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman.

Q3 fee-related earnings of $1.18B, or $0.98 per share, increased from $1.02B, or $0.84 per share, in the previous quarter and from $779M, or $0.65 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total net management and advisory fees of $1.62B increased from $1.56B in Q2 and from $1.32B in Q3 2021.

Total assets under management of $950.9B at Sept. 30, 2022, trailing the Visible Alpha estimate of $959.4B, increased from $940.8B at June 30; fee-earning AUM of $705.9B rose from $683.8B at the end of Q2.

Q3 inflows of $44.8B, compared with Q2 inflows of $88.3B.

The company still has plenty of cash to invest. Undrawn capital available for investment, also called dry powder, was $182.0B, vs. $170.1B in Q2.

Realizations were $15.7B vs. $29.3B in Q2; capital deployment of $31.3B vs. $47.8B in Q2.

Investment performance by segment (appreciation/gross returns):

  • Real Estate — Opportunistic -0.6%: Core +2.3%;
  • Private Equity — Corporate Private Equity -0.3%; Tactical Opportunities -1.7%; Secondaries -3.5%;
  • Hedge Fund Solutions — +1.2%;
  • Credit & Insurance — Private Credit +3.0%; Liquid Credit +0.7%.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Blackstone (BX) non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.59B beats by $70M.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.