Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Q3 earnings slipped from the previous quarter as volatile markets damped M&A activity, the world's largest private equity firm said Thursday. Investment performance in the firm's private equity business declined, while investments in its credit strategies performed the best.

Still, Q3 distributable EPS of $1.06 topped the $1.00 consensus as it dropped from $1.49 in Q2 and from $1.28 in Q3 2021. Blackstone (BX) shares gained 0.9% in Thursday premarket trading.

"We protected client capital during a period of extreme market turbulence as we have through many challenging cycles in our history," said Chairman and CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman.

Q3 fee-related earnings of $1.18B, or $0.98 per share, increased from $1.02B, or $0.84 per share, in the previous quarter and from $779M, or $0.65 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total net management and advisory fees of $1.62B increased from $1.56B in Q2 and from $1.32B in Q3 2021.

Total assets under management of $950.9B at Sept. 30, 2022, trailing the Visible Alpha estimate of $959.4B, increased from $940.8B at June 30; fee-earning AUM of $705.9B rose from $683.8B at the end of Q2.

Q3 inflows of $44.8B, compared with Q2 inflows of $88.3B.

The company still has plenty of cash to invest. Undrawn capital available for investment, also called dry powder, was $182.0B, vs. $170.1B in Q2.

Realizations were $15.7B vs. $29.3B in Q2; capital deployment of $31.3B vs. $47.8B in Q2.

Investment performance by segment (appreciation/gross returns):

Real Estate — Opportunistic -0.6%: Core +2.3%;

Private Equity — Corporate Private Equity -0.3%; Tactical Opportunities -1.7%; Secondaries -3.5%;

Hedge Fund Solutions — +1.2%;

Credit & Insurance — Private Credit +3.0%; Liquid Credit +0.7%.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Blackstone (BX) non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.59B beats by $70M.