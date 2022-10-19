SPAC LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock rallies in wake of SeaStar merger vote

Oct. 19, 2022 3:41 PM ETLMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (LMAO)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and money background

zimmytws

Shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) rallied 22% in late afternoon trading Wednesday in the wake of news that LMF shareholders had voted in favor of the SPAC's planned merger with medtech company SeaStar Medical.

LMF stock opened at $10.10, hitting a high of $12.80 in early trading before sliding to a low of $8.69 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $10.33 at approximately 3:20 p.m. ET.

LMF announced results of the vote after market close on Tuesday. Shares of the combined company are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol ICU after the deal closes.

The companies unveiled plans to merge in April through a deal that estimated SeaStar's enterprise value at around $85M.

