EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is Wednesday's top gainer among S&P-listed oil exploration and production companies, +4.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded shares to Overweight from Equal Weight, citing peer-leading cost control and operations at an attractive valuation.

Morgan Stanley's Devin McDermott said he sees efficiency differences across E&P companies continuing to widen in 2023, becoming a growing driver of relative performance, led by EOG (EOG) while Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) ranks among the laggards.

McDermott also noted most E&P companies are continuing to message 10%-15% inflation in 2023 vs. 2022 levels, but EOG (EOG) remains a positive outlier, calling for mid-single digit inflation next year.

The analyst downgraded Pioneer Natural (PXD) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $251 price target, saying the stock is the most expensive U.S. large-cap E&P company in the firm's coverage and citing free cash flow headwinds from degrading well performance and a shift to paying cash taxes in 2023.

McDermott said the E&P sector's overall valuation remains "deeply discounted" to the broader market even after substantial outperformance vs. oil prices for the last several months.

EOG (EOG) and other energy names are rallying Wednesday as crude oil prices rise for the first time in four sessions.