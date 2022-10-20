KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Q3 earnings fell short of the Wall Street estimate on Thursday as personnel expenses and the cost of deposits increased. Revenue for the quarter increased on higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve tightens policy to combat inflation.

Q3 EPS of $0.55, trailing the $0.59 consensus, edged up from $0.54 in Q2 and dropped from $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. KeyCorp (KEY) shares slid 4.1% in Thursday premarket trading.

Q3 net interest income (taxable equivalent) of $1.20B, compared with Visible Alpha consensus of $1.19B, vs. $1.10B in the prior quarter and from $1.03B in the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) from continuing operations increased to 2.74% from 2.61% in Q2 and 2.47% in Q3 2021.

"We delivered positive operating leverage compared to both the prior quarter and year-ago period and remain on track to do so for the full year," said Chairman and CEO Chris Gorman.

Q3 noninterest income of $683M slipped from $688M in Q2 and from $797M in Q3 2021.

Total revenue of $1.89B, exceeding the $1.88B consensus, increased from $1.79B in the prior quarter and $1.82B in the year-ago period.

Q3 total noninterest expense was $1.11B, up from $1.08B in Q2 and about the same as Q3 2021. Personnel expense of $655M vs. $607M in the prior quarter and $640M in the year-ago quarter.

KeyCorp's (KEY) average loans of $114.4B during Q3 rose 4.8% from $109.1B in Q2. Average deposits were $144.2B, down 2.2% from $147.5B in the prior quarter. Cost of total deposits increased to 0.16% in the latest quarter from 0.6% in Q2 and 0.4% in Q3 2021.

Provision for credit losses was $109M vs. $45M in Q2 and a benefit of $107M in Q3 2021.

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations improved to 21.19% vs. 20.90% in Q2 and 18.55% in Q3 2021.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Earlier, KeyCorp (KEY) GAAP EPS of $0.55 misses by $0.04, revenue of $1.89B beats by $10M.