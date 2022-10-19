Banner Non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 beats by $0.02, revenue of $162M beats by $4.03M
Oct. 19, 2022 4:03 PM ETBanner Corporation (BANR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Banner press release (NASDAQ:BANR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $162M (+4.2% Y/Y) beats by $4.03M.
- Net interest income increased 14% to $146.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $129.0 million in the preceding quarter and increased 13%, compared to $130.1 million in the third quarter a year ago.
- Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.85%, compared to 3.44% in the preceding quarter and 3.47% in the third quarter a year ago.
