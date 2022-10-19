S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq finish lower as Treasury yields jump

Cautious trading returned to Wall Street on Wednesday, as stocks pulled back after a two-day rebound. Hawkish remarks from a top Federal Reserve official, combined with a jump in Treasury yields, renewed concern about macroeconomic factors, even as the flow of earnings reports continued to ramp up.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) ended -0.9%, the S&P 500 (SP500) closed -0.7% and the Dow (DJI) finished -0.3%.

Looking at the closing numbers, the Dow Jones declined 99.99 points to finish at 30,423.81. The S&P 500 slid 24.82 points to close at 3,695.16, while the Nasdaq shed 91.89 points to conclude trading at 10,680.51.

After two days of broad-based rallies, which saw all 11 S&P sectors push higher in consecutive sessions, Wednesday experienced an almost universal pullback. With 10 sectors ended the day lower, the slide was led by Real Estate, which dropped more than 2.5% in the wake of disappointing housing data.

Energy was the only sector to post a gain on the session. The segment climbed nearly 3%, as oil prices advanced almost 4%.

The fears that dominated trading over the past several weeks, centered around the Fed's ultra-hawkish policy and a potential rise in long-term inflation expectations, returned to weigh on stocks. Along with a rise in yields and renewed hawkish Fed rhetoric, weak numbers for the housing sector weighed on sentiment, with mortgage applications falling to their lowest level in a quarter century.

The declines came despite solid earnings from a number of high-profile companies, including Netflix and Travelers.

"Today’s market was brought to you by the numbers 2, 6, and 8. For try as they might, the combined forces of beardom could not compress QQQ down below $268 for very long," Alex King of Cestrian Capital Research told Seeking Alpha, arguing that both the S&P and Nasdaq "remained surprisingly strong" given the day's macro news flow, even with the lower finish.

"Cryptos selling off overnight, which usually spooks the Qs? Couldn’t do it. 20-year US treasury auction completing with a 4.4% yield, which ought to send growth names into a tailspin? Couldn’t do it," King noted, although he stressed that Wall Street remained reactive to incoming data, especially with market-moving earnings still on the docket.

"TSLA earnings after the close today? Let’s see what havoc this can wreak," he said.

Treasury yields jumped after the 20-year bond recorded its highest auction stop on record. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 13 basis points to 4.13% after touching its peak mark since 2008.

At the same time, the 2-year yield (US2Y) advanced 11 basis points to 4.55%. During the day, the 2-year yield reached levels not seen since 2007.

Trading also took place amid hawkish comments from Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari. The one-time dove threw more cold water on the idea that the central bank would soon halt its rate-hiking campaign, saying policymakers would need to see core inflation moderate before they pivoted their policy stance.

"The September CPI data reset the clock for when the FOMC could confidently see disinflation. That raises the odds the string of 75 bp rate hikes continues," UBS economist Jonathan Pingle said.

"That said, we expect a number of FOMC participants would prefer to slow the pace of rate hikes. We expect that debate to mount into year end," Pingle added.

Elsewhere on the monetary policy front, investors also digested the release of new information about economic activity in the central bank's various regional districts. The Fed's so-called Beige Book indicated that inflation remained elevated, although a few districts saw signs of easing.

At the same time, the compilation of anecdotal economic information indicated that large swaths of the country still saw growing employment and wage growth, even as policymakers aggressively drove interest rate higher. This despite some growing pessimism about overall demand.

On the economic front, new data pointed to a further deterioration in the housing market. September housing starts fell 8.1% compared to the previous month, with the figure dropping to a rate of 1.439M compared to the 1.475M expected.

In a second dent for the housing market, mortgage applications fell again last week, dropping 4.5%. With higher rates weighing on activity, volume was 68% below the same period last year, dropping to its lowest level since 1997.

Among active stocks, Abbott Labs lost ground following its quarterly report. Meanwhile, Generac plunged after cutting its full-year outlook.