Kinder Morgan Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 misses by $0.04, revenue of $5.18B beats by $630M

Oct. 19, 2022 4:07 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • Kinder Morgan press release (NYSE:KMI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $5.18B (+35.6% Y/Y) beats by $630M.
  • Given the proximity of our existing assets to planned LNG expansions, we expect to maintain and potentially expand on our approximately 50% share of transport capacity to LNG export facilities.
  • “Earnings per share for the quarter were up 14% and DCF per share was up 11% as compared to the third quarter of 2021, and DCF per share was also up 7% versus budget. We generated $492 million of excess DCF above our declared dividend during the quarter." said KMI President Kim Dang.
  • 2022 Outlook: For 2022, KMI budgeted to generate net income attributable to KMI of $2.5 billion and declare dividends of $1.11 per share, a 3% increase from the dividends declared for 2021.
  • The company also budgeted to generate 2022 DCF of $4.7 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 billion and to end 2022 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.3 times.
  • KMI now expects net income attributable to KMI to be favorable to budget by approximately 3% and Adjusted EBITDA and DCF to be favorable to budget by approximately 4%-5%.
  • Net income is impacted by unsettled hedges, which we treat as Certain Items.

Recommended For You

Comments (20)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.