Kinder Morgan Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 misses by $0.04, revenue of $5.18B beats by $630M
Oct. 19, 2022 4:07 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Kinder Morgan press release (NYSE:KMI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $5.18B (+35.6% Y/Y) beats by $630M.
- Given the proximity of our existing assets to planned LNG expansions, we expect to maintain and potentially expand on our approximately 50% share of transport capacity to LNG export facilities.
- “Earnings per share for the quarter were up 14% and DCF per share was up 11% as compared to the third quarter of 2021, and DCF per share was also up 7% versus budget. We generated $492 million of excess DCF above our declared dividend during the quarter." said KMI President Kim Dang.
- 2022 Outlook: For 2022, KMI budgeted to generate net income attributable to KMI of $2.5 billion and declare dividends of $1.11 per share, a 3% increase from the dividends declared for 2021.
- The company also budgeted to generate 2022 DCF of $4.7 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 billion and to end 2022 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.3 times.
- KMI now expects net income attributable to KMI to be favorable to budget by approximately 3% and Adjusted EBITDA and DCF to be favorable to budget by approximately 4%-5%.
- Net income is impacted by unsettled hedges, which we treat as Certain Items.
Comments (20)