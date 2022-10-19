Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock slid to a new 52-week low on Wednesday after a report from Ally Financial (ALLY) aroused yet more concerns on auto sales.

The auto finance leader saw auto loan applications fall by 200K since the second quarter and Pre-tax income of $488M in the auto finance unit reflected a $337M decline from the prior year and consumer auto originations of $12.3B were down by $1B in the same span. The latter figure missed analyst expectations of $12.85B by a wide margin. CEO Jeffrey Brown also noted that the company had “higher provisions as a result of loan growth in auto finance” during the quarter. Provisions for loan losses totaled $438M against about a $319M expectation and only $76M in the year prior.

The adverse earnings results and commentary on auto loan demand added another layer of concern for the beleaguered online auto retailer Carvana (CVNA), which counts Ally as a key creditor. Shares fell more than 20% to a nadir of $14.55 on Wednesday, marking a 52-week low, before closing down 18.53%.

Carvana’s key competitor CarMax (NYSE:KMX) also touched a yearly low during the day’s trading, dropping about 5.27% on Wednesday after a slight rebound into the close. Meanwhile, Vroom (VRM) came within one cent of its 52-week low, touching a low of $1.01 at the intraday low.

Read more on used car pricing trends impacting each stock.