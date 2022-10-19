WD-40 GAAP EPS of $1.08, revenue of $130.42M
Oct. 19, 2022 4:15 PM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- WD-40 press release (NASDAQ:WDFC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.08.
- Revenue of $130.42M (+13.2% Y/Y).
- Gross margin was 47.4 percent in the fourth quarter compared to 51.2 percent in the prior year fiscal quarter.
- Issued FY 2023 Guidance: Net sales growth is projected to be between 5 and 10 percent with net sales expected to be between $545 million and $570 million.
- Gross margin percentage for the full year is expected to be between 51 and 53 percent.
- Advertising and promotion investments are projected to be between 5.0 and 6.0 percent of net sales.
- The provision for income tax is expected to be around 22 percent.
- Net income is projected to be between $69.0 million and $71.0 million.
- Diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $5.09 and $5.24 based on an estimated 13.6 million weighted average shares outstanding.
