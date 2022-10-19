IBM Non-GAAP EPS of $1.81 beats by $0.01, revenue of $14.1B beats by $550M
- IBM press release (NYSE:IBM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.81 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $14.1B (+6.4% Y/Y) beats by $550M.
- Shares +6%.
- Software revenue up 7 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency (about 8 points from sales to Kyndryl)
- Consulting revenue up 5 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure revenue up 15 percent, up 23 percent at constant currency (about 9 points from sales to Kyndryl)
- Hybrid cloud revenue, over the last 12 months, of $22.2 billion, up 15 percent, up 20 percent at constant currency
- Revenue Growth: The company now expects constant currency revenue growth above its mid-single digit model. The company continues to expect an additional contribution of approximately 3.5 points from sales to Kyndryl, concentrated in the first three quarters. At mid-October 2022 foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a seven-point headwind.
- Free Cash Flow: The company continues to expect about $10 billion in consolidated free cash flow.
