IBM Non-GAAP EPS of $1.81 beats by $0.01, revenue of $14.1B beats by $550M

  • IBM press release (NYSE:IBM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.81 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $14.1B (+6.4% Y/Y) beats by $550M.
  • Shares +6%.
  • Software revenue up 7 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency (about 8 points from sales to Kyndryl)
  • Consulting revenue up 5 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency
  • Infrastructure revenue up 15 percent, up 23 percent at constant currency (about 9 points from sales to Kyndryl)
  • Hybrid cloud revenue, over the last 12 months, of $22.2 billion, up 15 percent, up 20 percent at constant currency
  • Revenue Growth: The company now expects constant currency revenue growth above its mid-single digit model. The company continues to expect an additional contribution of approximately 3.5 points from sales to Kyndryl, concentrated in the first three quarters. At mid-October 2022 foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a seven-point headwind.
  • Free Cash Flow: The company continues to expect about $10 billion in consolidated free cash flow.

