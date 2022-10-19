Western Union guides Q3 earnings above estimates, maintains FY outlook
Oct. 19, 2022 4:17 PM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Western Union (NYSE:WU) on Wednesday projected Q3 results above Street estimates a day before its investor event.
- The firm expects to report Q3 adj. EPS of $0.42 vs. consensus estimate of $0.39.
- Western Union (WU) expects Q3 revenue of $1.1B, down 15% Y/Y on a reported basis and 6% on a constant currency basis excluding contribution from business solutions. Consensus estimate is $1.08B.
- Suspension of operations in Russia and Belarus impacted revenue by ~3 percentage points and inflation in Argentina benefited revenue by ~1 percentage point.
- Adj. operating margin, excluding contribution from business solutions, is estimated to be 20.6%.
- Western Union (WU) also reiterated its 2022 guidance.
- The company will release its Q3 results on Nov. 1.
