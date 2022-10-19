Alcoa Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.33 misses by $0.51, revenue of $2.85B misses by $120M
Oct. 19, 2022 4:24 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Alcoa press release (NYSE:AA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.33 misses by $0.51.
- Revenue of $2.85B (-8.4% Y/Y) misses by $120M.
- The negative results reflect decline in aluminum and alumina prices, high costs for energy and raw materials, and $652 million of restructuring charges related primarily to pension actions.
- "Acted to mitigate the impact of high energy prices in Europe; curtailed one-third of the production capacity at the Lista smelter in Norway and reduced daily production rates at the San Ciprián refinery in Spain to lower natural gas use," report.
- Alcoa ended the quarter with cash on hand of $1.4 billion. Cash provided from operations was $134 million.
- 2022 Outlook: The Company expects total Aluminum segment shipments to remain unchanged from the prior projection, ranging between 2.5 and 2.6 million metric tons in 2022.
- In Alumina, the Company has decreased its 2022 projection for shipments to range between 13.1 and 13.3 million metric tons, a reduction of 0.5 million metric tons from the prior projection primarily due to the reduced production at the San Ciprián refinery and lower shipments from the Australian refineries.
- In Bauxite, the Company has decreased its 2022 projection for annual bauxite shipments to range between 43.0 and 44.0 million dry metric tons, a decrease of 1 million dry metric tons from prior guidance. However, for the fourth quarter of 2022, Alcoa expects higher sequential profitability in the Bauxite segment with increased third-party shipments.
- Shares -6%.
Comments