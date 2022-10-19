PPG names COO Tim Knavish as new CEO, stock surges ~14% after hours
Oct. 19, 2022 4:25 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- PPG (NYSE:PPG) on Wednesday said it had appointed Tim Knavish as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
- Shares of the paints, coatings and specialty materials maker have jumped 14.3% to $133.48 in aftermarket trading.
- Knavish, the current COO, will replace Michael McGarry, PPG said in a statement.
- McGarry, who has served as CEO since Sept. 2015, will become executive chairman, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
- PPG said Knavish, who has served as COO since March, will join the company's board of directors effective Oct. 20, 2022.
- PPG is also set to report Q3 results after hours.
