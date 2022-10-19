Landstar System GAAP EPS of $2.76 misses by $0.01, revenue of $1.81B beats by $20M
Oct. 19, 2022 4:26 PM ETLandstar System, Inc. (LSTR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Landstar System press release (NASDAQ:LSTR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.76 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.81B (+4.6% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Gross profit in the 2022 third quarter was $185.7 million, 2 percent below 2021 third quarter gross profit of $189.2 million.
- During the 2022 third quarter, Landstar purchased approximately 504,000 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $73.3 million, bringing the total number of common shares purchased during the thirty-nine weeks ended September 24, 2022 to 1,901,000 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $286.0 million.
- The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 1,099,174 shares of the Company’s.
- Landstar announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share payable on December 2, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2022.
