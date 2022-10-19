RenaissanceRe expects $540M negative impact from Hurricane Ian on Q3 results
Oct. 19, 2022 4:28 PM ETRenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) said Wednesday it expects losses from certain catastrophe events to have a net negative impact of ~$650M on its Q3 results, driven by ~$540M net negative impact from Hurricane Ian.
- The insurer expects to report net loss attributable to shareholders for Q3 as well as the nine months ended Sept. 30.
- While RenaissanceRe (RNR) expects to report operating loss attributable to shareholders for Q3, operating loss attributable to shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30 will likely be modest.
