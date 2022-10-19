RenaissanceRe expects $540M negative impact from Hurricane Ian on Q3 results

Oct. 19, 2022 4:28 PM ETRenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Documents with title reinsurance on a desk.

designer491

  • RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) said Wednesday it expects losses from certain catastrophe events to have a net negative impact of ~$650M on its Q3 results, driven by ~$540M net negative impact from Hurricane Ian.
  • The insurer expects to report net loss attributable to shareholders for Q3 as well as the nine months ended Sept. 30.
  • While RenaissanceRe (RNR) expects to report operating loss attributable to shareholders for Q3, operating loss attributable to shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30 will likely be modest.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.