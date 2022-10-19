SL Green Realty FFO of $1.66 beats by $0.01, revenue of $212.46M beats by $55.23M
Oct. 19, 2022
- SL Green Realty press release (NYSE:SLG): Q3 FFO of $1.66 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $212.46M (+3.5% Y/Y) beats by $55.23M.
- Signed 32 Manhattan office leases covering 930,232 square feet in the third quarter of 2022 and 108 Manhattan office leases covering 1,940,043 square feet for the first nine months of 2022.
- Same-store cash net operating income, or NOI, including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased by 0.5% for the third quarter of 2022 and increased by 5.0% for the first nine months of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021, excluding lease termination income.
- Manhattan same-store office occupancy increased to 92.1% as of September 30, 2022, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced.
