Equifax GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.24B beats by $20M
Oct. 19, 2022 4:31 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Equifax press release (NYSE:EFX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.24B (+1.6% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Strong non-mortgage constant dollar revenue growth of 20% offsetting mortgage market decline.
- Workforce Solutions revenue growth of 9%, with non-mortgage revenue growth of 40%.
- Strong new product innovation leveraging new EFX Cloud with a Vitality Index of 14%.
- Closed the acquisitions of LawLogix, strengthening EWS I-9 Solutions, and Midigator, strengthening USIS Identity & Fraud.
- Revising fourth quarter guidance to reflect expected impact of further decline in U.S. mortgage originations and the negative impact of foreign exchange.
- Full Year guidance for revenue unchanged at $5.1 billion at the midpoint, and Adjusted EPS guidance revised downward to $7.54 per share at the midpoint.
