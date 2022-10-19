Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) said Wednesday it agreed to acquire a 36.7% working interest in the Mascot Project, in the core of the Midland Basin, from Midland-Petro D.C. Partners for $330M in cash.

Northern (NOG) said the acquisition includes producing properties and associated midstream assets, plus 62 gross in-process and future wells in Midland County, Texas, with a sub-$40/bbl average breakeven.

The company expects production from the acquired properties to average 4,400 boe/day in Q1 2023 and 6,450 boe/day for FY 2023.

Northern (NOG) said the deal provides a "clear line of sight to significant free cash flow generation with 22.8 net undeveloped and in-process locations, all scheduled to be developed over the next two years."

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) could generate ~$700M in positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip prices, Elephant Analytics writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.