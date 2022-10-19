PPG Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.01, revenue of $4.47M misses by $4.45B

Oct. 19, 2022 4:34 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • PPG press release (NYSE:PPG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $4.47M (-99.9% Y/Y) misses by $4.45B.
  • The company today reported the following projections for the fourth quarter 2022 based on current global economic activity and in consideration of the near-term economic uncertainty associated with the impact of geopolitical issues in Europe and the continuing pandemic:
  • Aggregate sales volumes down a mid-single-digit percentage year over year
  • Corporate expenses of between $55 million and $60 million
  • Net interest expense of between $35 million and $40 million
  • Effective tax rate of about 20%
  • Reported EPS of $0.90 to $1.05
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.05 to $1.20 vs $1.25 consensus, excluding amortization expense of $0.13 and costs related to previously approved and communicated business restructuring of $0.02.

