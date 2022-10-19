Everest Re Group estimates $730M of Q3 pre-tax net catastrophe losses

  • Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) on Wednesday said it expects total pre-tax net catastrophe losses of $730M across its insurance and reinsurance segments for Q3.
  • A majority of the losses stemmed from Hurricane Ian.
  • RE estimated $600M of catastrophe losses in Q3 stemming from the hurricane, and $130M from all other events.
  • "For Hurricane Ian, Everest’s loss estimate is based on insured industry losses of approximately $55 billion, driven in part by the significant social inflation in Florida," the company said in a statement.
  • The insurer is set to report its full quarterly earnings report on Oct. 26.
  • Everest Re Group (RE) stock earlier closed +0.5% at $279.68.

