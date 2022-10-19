Everest Re Group estimates $730M of Q3 pre-tax net catastrophe losses
Oct. 19, 2022 4:37 PM ETEverest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) on Wednesday said it expects total pre-tax net catastrophe losses of $730M across its insurance and reinsurance segments for Q3.
- A majority of the losses stemmed from Hurricane Ian.
- RE estimated $600M of catastrophe losses in Q3 stemming from the hurricane, and $130M from all other events.
- "For Hurricane Ian, Everest’s loss estimate is based on insured industry losses of approximately $55 billion, driven in part by the significant social inflation in Florida," the company said in a statement.
- The insurer is set to report its full quarterly earnings report on Oct. 26.
- Everest Re Group (RE) stock earlier closed +0.5% at $279.68.
