Steel Dynamics Non-GAAP EPS of $5.46 beats by $0.30, revenue of $5.65B beats by $100M
Oct. 19, 2022 4:39 PM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Steel Dynamics press release (NASDAQ:STLD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.46 beats by $0.30, GAAP EPS of $5.07 misses by $0.19.
- Revenue of $5.65B (+11.0% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- Record steel shipments of 3.2 million tons
- Record steel fabrication operating income of $677 million and record shipments of 218,000 tons
- "Customer order entry activity continues to be healthy across our businesses, with expectations for seasonally moderated volume for our steel and metals recycling operations in the coming months," said Millett.
- Note: The revised post adds Non-GAAP actual figure.
This was corrected on 10/19/2022 at 4:55 PM. The revised post adds Non-GAAP actual figure.
Comments (1)