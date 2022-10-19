Steel Dynamics Non-GAAP EPS of $5.46 beats by $0.30, revenue of $5.65B beats by $100M

Oct. 19, 2022 4:39 PM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Steel Dynamics press release (NASDAQ:STLD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.46 beats by $0.30, GAAP EPS of $5.07 misses by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $5.65B (+11.0% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
  • Record steel shipments of 3.2 million tons
  • Record steel fabrication operating income of $677 million and record shipments of 218,000 tons
  • "Customer order entry activity continues to be healthy across our businesses, with expectations for seasonally moderated volume for our steel and metals recycling operations in the coming months," said Millett.
  • Note: The revised post adds Non-GAAP actual figure.

This was corrected on 10/19/2022 at 4:55 PM. The revised post adds Non-GAAP actual figure.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.