IBM heads for higher ground on upbeat outlook and earnings results

IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares climbed more than 5% in after-hours trading after the tech-sector titan reported better-than-expected third-quarter results that were led by strength in its software and hybrid cloud services offerings.

And while IBM (IBM) didn't give an specific revenue forecast for its fiscal year, it did suggest that sales are going to turn out better than expected.

IBM (IBM) Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said in a statement that based on the company's year-to-date performance, "We now expect full-year [2022] revenue growth above our mid-single digit model."

With regard to its third quarter, which ended September 30, IBM (IBM) earned $1.81 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $14.1B. Wall Street analysts had expected IBM (IBM) to earn $1.80 a share on $13.55B in sales.

The company said its results were led by gains in software, which includes hybrid platforms and solutions, and reached $5.8B during the quarter, up 7.5% from the same period a year ago. Revenue from consulting services rose 5.4% from the third quarter last year, to $4.7B, and infrastructure sales reached $3.4B, a gain of almost 15% on a year-over-year basis.

IBM (IBM) said it expects to see some impact on results from foreign currency exchange rates. The company also stood by its outlook of finishing 2022 with free cash flow of $10B, which is in line with estimates it made during its second-quarter earnings report in July.

Earlier this month, IBM (IBM) said it would invest $20B in the Hudson Valley area of New York over the next 10 years as part of an effort to build up the domestic development of semiconductor, artificial intelligence, mainframes and other advanced technologies.