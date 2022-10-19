SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) stock dropped 3.8% in Wednesday after-hours trading after the largest office landlord in Manhattan saw its same-store cash net operating income drop from a year ago.

The office REIT's Q3 FFO per share of $1.66 just skims past the $1.65 Visible Alpha consensus and declined from $1.87 in Q2 and from $1.78 in Q3 2021.

Total revenue of $212.5M, topping the $156.4M Visible Alpha consensus, increased from $201.4M in the prior quarter and from $205.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Same-store cash net operating income, including SLG's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, fell by 2.2% Y/Y. That compares with a 9.2% Y/Y increase in Q2. Excluding lease termination income Q3 same-store cash NOI slipped 0.5 % Y/Y vs. rising 6.7% rate in the prior quarter.

Manhattan same-store occupancy was 92.1%, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, at Sept. 30, 2022 vs. 92.0% at June 30.

During the quarter, SL Green (SLG) entered into an agreement to sell 414,317 square feet of office leasehold condominium units at 885 Third Avenue to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for $300.4M, which was leased to MSK during Q3 and is included in the company's leasing activity below.

During the quarter, SL Green (SLG) signed 32 Manhattan office leases totaling 930,232 square feet. The average lease of the new Manhattan leases were 5.9 years, average tenant concessions was 4.9 months of free rent, with a tenant improvement allowance of $44.14 per rentable square foot, excluding leases signed at One Vanderbilt Avenue, One Madison Avenue, and the MSK lease at 885 Third Avenue.

Conference call on Oct. 20 at 2:00 PM ET.

Earlier, SL Green Realty (SLG) FFO of $1.66 beats by $0.0.1, revenue of $212.46M beats by $55.23M