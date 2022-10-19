U.S. weekly rail traffic records 0.7% increase over strong coal volumes
Oct. 19, 2022 1:32 PM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- U.S. weekly railroads traffic rose 0.7% year-over-year to 500,304 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Oct. 15, 2022.
- The Association of American Railroads (AAR) reported Wednesday total traffic of 237,263 carloads, up 3.2% Y/Y and 263,041 containers and trailers, down 1.6% Y/Y.
- 5 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase, which included coal, up 8,961 carloads, to 66,914; motor vehicles and parts, up 1,454 carloads, to 14,839; and nonmetallic minerals, up 1,240 carloads, to 33,404.
- However, chemicals declined 1,440 carloads to 31,288; and forest products, down 1,107 carloads, to 8,786.
- North American rail volume for the week was 695,252 carloads and intermodal units, up 1.9%. That includes Canada's railroads traffic of 84,165 carloads for the week, up 6.1% and 70,908 intermodal units, up 6.2% Y/Y.
- For Mexico, the carloads recorded an increase of 3.6% while intermodal units slid 0.3% when compared with the same week in 2021.
- Related: BNSF Railway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), Canadian National Railway (CNI), Canadian Pacific (CP), CSX Corporation (CSX), Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC) and the iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT).
- Rails earnings preview: Fuel surcharges could lead to margin beats
Comments