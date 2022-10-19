LMP Automotive to sell Kia dealerships in Florida, continue with liquidation plan

Oct. 19, 2022 4:50 PM ETLMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • LMP Automotive Holdings (OTC:LMPX) on Wednesday said it would sell its Kia dealerships in Florida to Morgan Auto Group.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The sale comes as the company said it was continuing to move forward with its plan of liquidation.
  • Morgan Auto Group owns and operates 58 franchise dealerships throughout the state of Florida, LMPX said in a statement.
  • The company also said it had got indications of interest for its Subaru, Kia, Chevrolet and General Motors dealerships in West Virginia.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.