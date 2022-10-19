LMP Automotive to sell Kia dealerships in Florida, continue with liquidation plan
Oct. 19, 2022 4:50 PM ETLMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- LMP Automotive Holdings (OTC:LMPX) on Wednesday said it would sell its Kia dealerships in Florida to Morgan Auto Group.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The sale comes as the company said it was continuing to move forward with its plan of liquidation.
- Morgan Auto Group owns and operates 58 franchise dealerships throughout the state of Florida, LMPX said in a statement.
- The company also said it had got indications of interest for its Subaru, Kia, Chevrolet and General Motors dealerships in West Virginia.
