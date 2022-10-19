Alarm.com takes majority stake in Noonlight, a connected safety platform

Oct. 19, 2022 4:57 PM ETAlarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

M&A abbreviation - mergers and acquisitions, on wooden cubes on a light background.

Nastassia Samal

  • Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) on Wednesday said it had completed a majority-stake acquisition in Noonlight, a connected safety and event management platform.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • "Noonlight’s software platform enables context aware event management and emergency response for a range of IoT device vendors," ALRM said in a statement.
  • Noonlight has attracted over 3.5M app users, ALRM added.
  • The company will continue to operate independently and its current management team will continue to lead the business.
  • Alarm.com (ALRM) stock earlier closed -1.1% at $63.42.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.