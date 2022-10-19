Alarm.com takes majority stake in Noonlight, a connected safety platform
Oct. 19, 2022 4:57 PM ETAlarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) on Wednesday said it had completed a majority-stake acquisition in Noonlight, a connected safety and event management platform.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- "Noonlight’s software platform enables context aware event management and emergency response for a range of IoT device vendors," ALRM said in a statement.
- Noonlight has attracted over 3.5M app users, ALRM added.
- The company will continue to operate independently and its current management team will continue to lead the business.
- Alarm.com (ALRM) stock earlier closed -1.1% at $63.42.
