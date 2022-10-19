First Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.91, revenue of $24.35M

Oct. 19, 2022 4:59 PM ETThe First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • First Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:FNLC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.91.
  • Revenue of $24.35M (+13.8% Y/Y).
  • Pre-tax, Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Net Income (non-GAAP) increased 10.9% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and increased 0.8% from the second quarter of 2022.
  • Loan balances increased $69.6 million in the third quarter to $1.86 billion.
  • Low-cost deposits totaled $1.40 billion as of September 30, 2022, growing 4.0% in the third quarter.
  • Net Interest Margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was 3.14%, up from 2.96% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and up slightly from 3.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • Quarterly shareholder dividend declared of $0.34 per share.

