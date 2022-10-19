Tricida enters $125M debt facility

Oct. 19, 2022 5:00 PM ETTricida, Inc. (TCDA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) gets into a debt facility of $125M with Hercules Capital, provider of customized debt financing for companies in the life sciences and technology-related markets.
  • Of the $125M, $100M will be available for drawdown at Tricida’s option subject to the achievement of certain milestones.
  • Additional $25M will be available for drawdown until December 31, 2022, subject to the announcement of positive data from the VALOR-CKD trial.
  • An additional $25M will be available for drawdown until the earlier of ten business days following the filing of the NDA for veverimer and September 15, 2023.
  • An additional $50M will be available for drawdown until the earlier of ten business days following the FDA approval of veverimer and February 15, 2024.
  • The loans bear interest at a floating per annum interest rate equal to the greater of either 8.75% or the lesser of 8.75% plus the prime rate as reported in The Wall Street Journal minus 6.25% and 10.25%.
  • Final maturity date for the Loan Agreement is November 1, 2025.

