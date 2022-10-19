Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -7.8% post-market Wednesday after reporting a surprise Q3 adjusted loss and lowering its full-year alumina and bauxite shipment projections.

The company reported a Q3 net loss of $746M, or a loss of $4.17/share, including $652M of restructuring charges related primarily to pension actions, compared with a $397M profit, or $1.76/share, in the year-earlier quarter, and adjusted EBITDA -71% to $210M from $728M in the year-earlier quarter.

Q3 revenues tumbled 8% to $2.85B from $3.11B a year ago, as the company cited lower alumina and aluminum prices, as the average realized third-party price of alumina fell 16% and the average realized third-party price of aluminum fell 17%.

Total costs and expenses in the quarter rose to $3.58B from $2.61B in the prior-year period.

Alcoa (AA) produced 497K metric tons of aluminum in the quarter, which was consistent with the prior quarter's strong output.

While Alcoa (AA) still forecasts full-year aluminum shipments of 2.5M-2.6M metric tons, the company lowers guidance for alumina shipments to 13.1M-13.3M tons from its earlier outlook for 13.6M-13.8M tons, and it sees bauxite shipments of 43M-44M tons vs. prior guidance of 44M-45M tons.

Alcoa's (AA) stock price return shows a 37% decline YTD and a 30% loss during the past year.