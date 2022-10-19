Alcoa swings to Q3 loss; cuts alumina, bauxite shipment guidance

Oct. 19, 2022 4:52 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Aluminum Maker Alcoa Plans To Cut 15,000 Jobs

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images News

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -7.8% post-market Wednesday after reporting a surprise Q3 adjusted loss and lowering its full-year alumina and bauxite shipment projections.

The company reported a Q3 net loss of $746M, or a loss of $4.17/share, including $652M of restructuring charges related primarily to pension actions, compared with a $397M profit, or $1.76/share, in the year-earlier quarter, and adjusted EBITDA -71% to $210M from $728M in the year-earlier quarter.

Q3 revenues tumbled 8% to $2.85B from $3.11B a year ago, as the company cited lower alumina and aluminum prices, as the average realized third-party price of alumina fell 16% and the average realized third-party price of aluminum fell 17%.

Total costs and expenses in the quarter rose to $3.58B from $2.61B in the prior-year period.

Alcoa (AA) produced 497K metric tons of aluminum in the quarter, which was consistent with the prior quarter's strong output.

While Alcoa (AA) still forecasts full-year aluminum shipments of 2.5M-2.6M metric tons, the company lowers guidance for alumina shipments to 13.1M-13.3M tons from its earlier outlook for 13.6M-13.8M tons, and it sees bauxite shipments of 43M-44M tons vs. prior guidance of 44M-45M tons.

Alcoa's (AA) stock price return shows a 37% decline YTD and a 30% loss during the past year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.