Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) plunged 25% on Wednesday after the maker of backup generators slashed its full-year outlook and Q3 revenue guidance.

The company estimated that net sales for Q3 grew 15% from a year earlier to about $1.09 billion, lower than its prior forecast and the Wall Street consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

Generac also lowered its guidance for Q3 net income to $58 million or $0.83 a share, which would be a 56% drop from $132 million, or $1.93 per share, a year earlier. The company estimated Q3 EBITDA will drop to about $184 million from $230 million for the comparable periods.

The company attributed the results to less-than-expected residential product sales and lower home standby generator orders.

Generac cut its full-year 2022 net sales growth estimate to a range of 22%-24% from 36%-40% previously on diminished demand for standby generators through the first half of next year.

The company estimated its adjusted EBITDA margin will be about 18%-19%, down from prior guidance of 21.5% to 22.5%.

CFRA Downgrade

Following the update guidance, CFRA Research lowered its investment rating on Generac to Buy from Strong Buy, and cut its price target to $195 from $300 a share.

“Results fell short of both CFRA and consensus estimates due to weaker-than-anticipated home generator orders from channel partners as inventory built up during the quarter,” Jonathan Sakraida, analyst at CFRA Research, said in an emaild shared with Seeking Alpha. “Additionally, results were impacted by the bankruptcy of a large clean energy product customer.”

CFRA Research last month had upgraded Generac because its stock-price multiples were less than historical averages.

CFRA Research estimate changes for Generac (GNRC), Oct. 19 EPS New Old 2022E $9.35 $12.00 2023E $12.21 $13.68

Generac said it will report Q3 results on Nov. 2 before equity markets open in the United States.

Seeking Alpha columnist Zoltan Ban rates Generac (GNRC) as a Hold on expectations the stock's price will decline. Contributor InvestOhTrader has a Buy rating on Generac (GNRC) on its valuation.