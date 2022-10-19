Tricida announces $125M debt facility

Oct. 19, 2022 5:00 PM ETTricida, Inc. (TCDA)HTGCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) on Wednesday announced a $125M debt facility with Hercules Capital (HTGC).
  • Of the total amount, $100M will be available for drawdown at Tricida's (TCDA) option subject to meeting certain targets.
  • $25M will be available for drawdown till Dec. 31, subject to announcement of positive data from the VALOR-CKD trial.
  • Additional $25M will be available for drawdown until the earlier of 10 business days after the filing of the NDA for veverimer and Sept. 15, 2023.
  • Additional $50M will be available for drawdown until the earlier of 10 business days after the FDA approves veverimer and Feb. 15, 2024.
  • Additional $25M may be available through Dec. 15, 2024, subject to approval of by Hercules Capital (HTGC).
    • Final maturity date for the debt facility is Nov. 1, 2025, which may be extended up to an additional two years.

