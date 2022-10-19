JPMorgan hires former Celsius Network exec to head digital asset regulatory policy

Oct. 19, 2022

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has hired Aaron Iovine as executive director for digital assets regulatory policy, according to Iovine's LinkedIn profile. Bloomberg earlier reported the news on Wednesday, saying JPMorgan recently created the role.
  • The Wall Street bank didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • The move comes less than a month after JPM Chief Jamie Dimon, long known as a crypto skeptic, called cryptocurrencies "decentralized Ponzi schemes" during Congressional testimony.
  • In 2017, Dimon called bitcoin (BTC-USD) a fraud, but then last year said the world's largest digital token is "worthless," but the bank is willing to offer its clients access to bitcoin.
  • According to Bloomberg, Iovine previously headed policy and regulatory for Celsius Network, the cryptocurrency lender that filed for bankruptcy in July.

