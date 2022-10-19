First Industrial Realty Trust FFO of $0.60 beats by $0.05, revenue of $139.75M beats by $6.54M
Oct. 19, 2022 5:11 PM ETFirst Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- First Industrial Realty Trust press release (NYSE:FR): Q3 FFO of $0.60 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $139.75M (+15.4% Y/Y) beats by $6.54M.
- 2022 FFO Guidance Increased $0.04 at the Midpoint to $2.21 to $2.25 Per Share/Unit
- Occupancy of 98.3%; Cash Rental Rates Up 30.9%; Cash Same Store NOI Grew 8.5%
- 25% Cash Rental Rate Increase on 2022 Rollovers and New Leases Signed To-Date
- Started a 155,000 Square-Foot Development in the Inland Empire, Estimated Investment of $29 Million
- Started a Three-Building 1.8 Million Square-Foot Development at the Camelback 303 Joint Venture in Phoenix; Total Estimated Investment of $210 Million
- Completed $123 Million of Asset Sales in the Third Quarter; Exited Cleveland Market
Comments