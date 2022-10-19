Farmers & Merchants Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.68 misses by $0.03, revenue of $26.32M beats by $3.37M

Oct. 19, 2022 5:11 PM ETFarmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Farmers & Merchants Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:FMAO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.68 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $26.32M (+16.9% Y/Y) beats by $3.37M.
  • Net income increased 51.3% to a quarterly record of $9.0 million, from $5.9 million.
  • Average shares outstanding increased 16.7% as a result of the Perpetual Federal Savings Bank Acquisition
  • Efficiency rate improved to 51.19% for the 2022 third quarter, and 53.16% for the 2022 nine months
  • Organic loan growth of 21.3%, excluding PPP loans and loan balances at time of acquisitions
  • Total loans were a record of $2.143 billion and increased 15.4% from $1.857 billion at December 31, 2021
  • Total assets increased 25.5% to a record $2.784 billion
  • Deposits increased 22.3% to $2.283 billion
  • Strong asset quality continues as nonperforming loans declined 12.5% to $5.5 million, or 0.26% of total loans
  • Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%, the sixth consecutive quarter at or below 0.00%
  • Return on average equity, increased to 12.53% from 9.32%
  • Return on average tangible equity, based on regulatory calculations, increased to 15.50% from 12.23% on a year-over-year basis
  • 2022 third quarter cash dividend increased by 16.7% year-over-year to $0.21 per share

