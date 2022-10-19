Halting a two-day rally, stocks lost ground during Wednesday's session, dragged down by a spike in Treasury yields. Macro concerns resurfaced, offsetting the impact of a solid earnings report from Netflix.

Among the leaders to the downside, shares of auto retailers were particularly hard hit. With signs of demand waning in the industry, Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), CarMax (KMX) and AutoNation (AN) all set new 52-week lows.

This decline came in part due to data supplied by lender Ally Financial (ALLY), which fell to a new 52-week low as well. Elsewhere, a lowered forecast caused Generac (GNRC) to lose about a quarter of its value.

Turning to the upside, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) managed to buck the overall downward trend for the session. The stock rallied following the release of Street-beating financial figures.

Sector In Focus

Signs of slowing in the auto market prompted a sharp decline among auto retailers, with Carvana (CVNA) leading the way lower. CVNA plunged 18% on the session to set a new 52-week low.

Ally Financial (ALLY), a top lender in the sector, reported that auto loan applications have fallen by 200K since Q2. This came as rising interest rates have made the cost of borrowing higher across the board.

Elsewhere in the sector, CarMax (KMX) and AutoNation (AN) both set fresh 52-week lows as well. The stocks dropped 5% and 4%, respectively.

Standout Gainer

An earnings beat powered Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to a notable advance. The stock gained about 9%, as the robotic-assisted surgery company reported strong gains for its da Vinci surgical system.

The company said its non-GAAP earnings ticked fractionally lower compared to last year. However, the bottom-line result still topped analysts' expectations. Meanwhile, the firm's revenue rose 11% from last year, as da Vinci procedures climbed approximately 20%.

Bolstered by the financial figures, ISRG surged $17.41 to close at $211.14. The stock also recorded its highest finish since the first half of September.

Longer-term, ISRG is coming off a 52-week low of $180.07. Shares have fallen about 41% in 2022.

Standout Decliner

Disappointing guidance triggered a wave of selling in Generac (GNRC). Shares of the provider of energy tech solutions plummeted 25% on the session.

The slide came as GNRC slashed its full-year outlook, blaming lower-than-expected product sales. The company also saw lower orders for home standby generators.

Specifically, the firm said it now expects 2022 net sales growth of 22% to 24%. Previously, GNRC had predicted expansion between 36% and 40%.

GNRC ended Wednesday's trading at $110.30, a decline of $37.31 on the day. During the session, the stock also reached an intraday 52-week low of $109.05. Longer-term, shares have fallen about 68% for 2022 as a whole.

Notable New Low

Along with its impact on the auto retailers, Ally Financial (ALLY) dropped to a new 52-week low in the wake of its latest earnings report. With the firm's Q3 bottom line missing expectations, the stock dropped about 8% on the session.

The firm said its adjusted earnings figure was weighed down by higher expenses and an increase in its provision for credit losses. The company said this came amid a "larger coverage build to ensure the company remains protected as recessionary conditions feel more likely to occur in the coming months."

Hurt by the quarterly update, ALLY slumped to an intraday 52-week low of $25.64. Shares recovered a bit by the close, but they still finished the day at $26.43, a decline of $2.28 on the day.

Adding to weakness seen earlier in the year, ALLY has now declined about 46% since the end of 2021.

For more of the day's biggest winners and losers, turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.