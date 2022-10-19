Equifax cuts year EPS guidance as housing cooldown hits Mortgage Solutions revenue

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) has lowered its full-year adjusted EPS guidance after its Mortgage Solutions revenue fell victim to the cooling housing market, dropping 31% to $32.1M in Q3 from a year earlier, even after stronger than expected Q3 results.

For 2022, the company maintained its revenue guidance of $5.1B at the midpoint, but reduced its adjusted EPS target to $7.54 from $7.67 in the prior view, "principally reflecting the negative margin impact of the loss of high margin mortgage revenue as well as increased interest expense," said CEO Mark W. Begor.

Looking at third-quarter results, EPS of $1.34 exceeded the average analyst estimate of $1.31, but fell from $1.66 in the year-ago period.

Revenue of $1.24B also topped the consensus estimate of $1.22B and rose slightly from $1.23B in Q3 of last year.

Among Equifax's (EFX) business segments that featured a slump in revenue (with an exception of Mortgage Services) included Employer Services (-7% to $104.4M), Online Information Solutions (-6% to $314.4M), Financial Marketing Services (-8% to $50.9M).

Operating expenses totaled $1B at September 30 compared with $949.7M at September 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.5% vs. 33.0% a year before.

Conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

